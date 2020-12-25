PHOTOS: Christmas Around The World

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are celebrating a Christmas unlike any other.

Here are some scenes from this year's holiday season.

Lee Jin-man / AP A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2020.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images Worshippers of Legio Maria wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 attend the Christmas service at their church in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 25, 2020.

Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian scouts band parades in front of the Church of the Nativity during Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 24, 2020. Annual festivities around the Church of the Nativity were scaled back but Bethlehem residents were intent on maintaining traditions.

Isaac Lawrence / AFP via Getty Images People wearing face masks walk past a Christmas display at a shopping mall in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong on Dec. 24, 2020.

Vatican Media / AP Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for "to the city and to the world") Christmas Day blessing in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2020.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images A model dressed as a Christmas tree and wearing a face shield poses for photos in a shopping mall in Bangkok on Dec. 24, 2020.

John Moore / Getty Images Mario, 7, looks from his family's home in Stamford, Connecticut, on Dec. 24, 2020. The Guatemalan immigrant family, with multiple generations living under the same roof, are recovering from the coronavirus while trying to celebrate Christmas. Eight of 10 family members are COVID-19 positive. Mario, a special needs child, has tested negative for the virus.

Victoria Razo / AFP via Getty Images Francisco Monzon, 50, a taxi driver dressed as Santa Claus, looks at his phone, in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, on Dec. 24, 2020.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images A seniors' residence employee (second right) dances with residents as a band plays on Christmas Eve at Las Praderas home on Dec. 24, 2020, in Pozuelo de Alarcon, near Madrid, Spain. The residence is free of COVID-19 cases.

Paola Mafla / AFP via Getty Images A health worker dressed as Santa Claus visits patients in a hospital in Cali, Colombia, on Dec. 24, 2020.

Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images A diver dressed as Santa Claus greets visitors at the Dubai mall aquarium, in the United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 24, 2020.

K.M. Chaudary / AP Christian women pray during a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.