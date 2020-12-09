Robert Ellis live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

1 of 5 — Robert Ellis and Band Live 2 of 5 — Noah Harris Live 3 of 5 — Noah Harris in front of crowd 4 of 5 — Nathan Cone and Robert Ellis 5 of 5 — Nathan Cone and Robert Ellis in front of crowd

We had the privilege to hear from the Texas Piano Man himself, Robert Ellis last November (2019) live at the Lonesome Rose. Ellis crooned his original Texas-style showtunes blending genres from Jazz to Rock and Country.

He performed in a white tuxedo and sipped Texas whiskey on the rocks. Enjoy a brief moment of inquiry with Nathan Cone where we learned more about the origins of the Texas Piano Man. Local troubadour, Noah Harris warmed us up that evening.