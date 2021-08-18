Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera is an assistant digital editor at KUT.org. He previously worked as a breaking news editor at the Austin American-Statesman and content editor at the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas. Before that, he worked for several English- and Spanish-language publications covering the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration, technology and public safety.

He grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.