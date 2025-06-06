Tech journalist Kara Swisher discusses the feud between Elon Musk and President Trump

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The tech journalist Kara Swisher covered Elon Musk for many years and interviewed him from time to time. She has continued observing his career, as well as the last 24 hours, and is up ridiculously early to talk with us. Kara, good morning.

KARA SWISHER: Morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: So I want people to know we talk from time to time. I don't really ask about your personal life, and I don't want to go too far here, but have you ever had a breakup like this?

SWISHER: Not like this. Not publicly like this. It's really quite strange, actually, but it's sort of in keeping with their relationship over the last year or so as Musk became very close to Donald Trump.

INSKEEP: What do you mean in keeping with their relationship?

SWISHER: Well, I think they've had - you know, he sort of fell in love quickly, didn't he? He sort of went crazy, jumping up and down, doing the chainsaw thing, dedicating his life, moving into Mar-a-Lago, all this stuff, and shifted rather dramatically. Because he sort of was somewhat neutral in politics, had voted for Obama, you know, had a relationship with Trump in the first term, but certainly wasn't, you know, as deeply in love with him as he - and I hate to use these terms, but it's really been quite intense, calling himself BFF or best buddy or first buddy or whatever the heck they used.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

SWISHER: And Trump reciprocated, too.

INSKEEP: What do you think drove Musk, then, to speak out repeatedly until the president finally responded yesterday?

SWISHER: Well, he was - I think he was forced out of the White House, essentially. They moved him along because of all the negatives that were starting to build up and the usefulness of Musk to Democrats in terms of attacking a lot of things. He also disagreed a number of times. He called Peter Navarro, I think, a moron and worse. He disagreed last year over the bill, if you remember. He went - he started to complain publicly.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

SWISHER: And so he wasn't cooperative. He also was fighting with Cabinet members, bullying people, staying there a lot. You know, he stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom quite a bit. And I think at some point with Trump, if it's - if you're not the center of attention - but last November, I kind of predicted this would happen, it would be a spectacular breakup, because I used the reference for the movie "Highlander," which there can be only one. And in this case, in Trump world, there can be only one, which is Donald Trump.

INSKEEP: OK. So we talk about this as a relationship, as kind of a personal beef, but there's some real substance here. I feel that...

SWISHER: Sure.

INSKEEP: ...Danielle touched on one thing, the question of how much does a rich person get to buy when they start paying for somebody's election? Here's...

SWISHER: Right.

INSKEEP: ...Another thing that's on my mind. The president yesterday threatened to cancel, quote, "billions and billions of dollars" in contracts...

SWISHER: Right.

INSKEEP: ...To Musk's companies. He's got SpaceX. He's got satellites.

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: He's got a lot of things. But this is what I think about when I hear that - this is what Trump did to Harvard. This is what...

SWISHER: Right.

INSKEEP: ...Trump did to law firms. I will...

SWISHER: Correct.

INSKEEP: ...Punish your speech. What does it say that he now threatens to do that to a right-wing ally?

SWISHER: Well, it's one of his little tool - it's in his tool bag. He does it all the time. And of course, he did it obliquely by saying, I wonder why Biden didn't do it, or here's an idea, that kind of thing. So, you know, it was his veiled threat. It's a little mobster-y (ph), you know. It's a nice business you got there. Hate to lose it, that kind of thing. And so, you know, it's very typical of him to do so. The problem is - and I don't think it's a small thing because Musk has a lot of leverage, too. He's very - has a lot of important government contracts the government relies on.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

SWISHER: He also has enormous amounts of money. This is not, you know, throwing Omarosa out of the White House. This is throwing the richest man in the world, who has enormous power, has a huge platform, has a lot of means and methods to strike back. And so it's not the smallest thing in the world that he's picking a fight here.

INSKEEP: Musk is then saying, I'm immediately going to decommission the Dragon space capsules, which would strand - like, strand real people...

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...Astronauts...

SWISHER: He took it back.

INSKEEP: ...In space.

SWISHER: He took it back.

INSKEEP: He took that back. OK. And he's also, like...

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...At the same time, saying, what an amazing timeline I have. That's one of his tweets yesterday. I mean, is all of this fake? Is any of this really happening?

SWISHER: Oh, everyone thinks it was fake. I think the reference to Jeffrey Epstein sort of - at first, I thought, oh, goodness' sake, this is typical of these two 'cause they're so much alike in so many ways. Everything's about look at me. You know, they obviously didn't get hugged enough as children, either of them. But they need attention on them at all times. The thing is, this is the president of the United States and the richest man in the world, and there's legislation that's pending. And so it's not a reality show. It's not a game and everything else. So when he did the Epstein stuff, I went, oh, dear, he went to pedophile, which is something that - speaking of bag of tricks, that's an Elon thing that he typically accuses people. He was in a lawsuit over that issue a couple of years ago that he actually didn't - he won. But he called someone that. And he does - he did it to the speaker of the house. He does it all the time.

INSKEEP: I want to ask about another serious potential consequence here, though. At the beginning of the administration, people were referring to Musk and a bunch of others as oligarchs.

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: And so we looked into the history of so-called oligarchs in Russia, and there was a moment in Russia where there was an oligarch who had an opinion that President Vladimir Putin didn't like.

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: And so Putin destroyed that oligarch and then all the other oligarchs and replaced them with his own people.

SWISHER: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Is that possible in the United States?

SWISHER: Well, I guess it's possible. Trump is somewhat incompetent at being, you know, an autocrat right now. He does - and people do fight back, and it's a slightly different situation than Russia is and the way Putin wields power. But certainly, he has lots of things at his disposal. The issue is, how many people can he fight at once, right? He's fighting Harvard, who's pushing back. He's fighting lawyers, some of whom are pushing back. And so at some point, he's fighting too many people and doesn't - you know, he can stick the Justice Department on Musk, but then it'll be very explicit. A lot of this is so explicit, what's happening. The paper - you know, the coin-operated president who gets the rich guy, you know, gives him the Lincoln Bedroom for the money. All this is so explicit. It's not like it hasn't happened before. And so explicitly fighting Musk will be quite something. And Musk is not without his fans and, again, without tools to fight back at Trump.

INSKEEP: I guess, if you were worried about the extreme concentration of power - the world's richest man hanging out with the world's most powerful man - it's less concentrated now.

SWISHER: I don't know. I find it worrisome, completely worrisome, that this is what we're doing, and they're not being - they're not serious people, as they say on "Succession," right? This is ridiculous. These are - first, Trump is near 80 years old. Musk is in his 50s. This is toddler behavior.

INSKEEP: Bill Ackman - another billionaire, part of their coalition, urging them to make peace, and Musk seemed to agree on social media. You think they'll just make up somehow?

SWISHER: Maybe, although I think Trump probably is - has had it with him, especially with the Epstein stuff. And Bill Ackman, an insufferable hedge fund person, is not the person who should be making peace here, I guess. But that's just my opinion. So...

INSKEEP: Kara Swisher, always a pleasure to hear your opinions. Thank you so much. Remind me the names of the - you're on more than one podcast.

SWISHER: "On" and "Pivot."

INSKEEP: "On" and "Pivot." There we go. "Pivot," "On," "Pivot," "On." Kara, thanks so much.

SWISHER: Thanks, Steve.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE'S "ELK RIVER") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.