Administration Risks Being In Contempt, Homegrowns Are Next, Tariffs And Spending

A judge found probable cause to find the government in criminal contempt, ruling that the Trump administration willfully disregarded an order to turn back airplanes carrying deported migrants to El Salvador. President Trump says he is looking into whether the US can detain citizens who commit crimes in overseas prisons, and experts say tariffs will soon affect consumer spending.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Gerry Holmes, Eric Westervelt, Rafael Nam, Janaya Williams and Mohamad ElBardicy.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. And our technical director is David Greenburg.

Copyright 2025 NPR