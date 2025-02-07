Are picture books undervalued? Our new 'ambassador' of children's books thinks so

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The United States has a new ambassador, not to a country but for children's books. The Library of Congress has named Mac Barnett its national ambassador for young people's literature. So what does this job actually do? Well, NPR's Andrew Limbong spoke with Barnett to find out.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Here's how Mac Barnett describes the gig.

MAC BARNETT: It's a lofty title, yeah. You know, the shorthand that I've been saying is it is like the poet laureate of children's books.

LIMBONG: I don't know if that's necessarily shorthand, but essentially the job is to promote books and reading to kids across the country. Everyone who gets the job does it a little differently, and Barnett's focus will be on picture books.

BARNETT: The picture book is my favorite art form. I started out - I was a camp counselor in college, and reading picture books out loud to kids - that is what made me want to start writing books for them. It's just such an incredible, vibrant, exciting, forward-looking, experimental art form, and I think it's really undervalued, too.

LIMBONG: Barnett is the author of dozens of books for young people - some novels, some graphic novels and, yes, some picture books, including his popular Shapes Trilogy, which has its own series on Apple TV+. But the picture book, he says, doesn't get the same respect as those other forms, which he finds, frankly, offensive.

BARNETT: I'm not offended because it's dismissing my work. It's because we're dismissing kids. And if we think that children's books are anything less than real literature, it's because we think kids are something less than real people. And if we believe they are real people, then they deserve good art.

LIMBONG: And Barnett argues that good art for kids should be held as highly in our culture as any other literature.

You're saying, like, you'd put, like, "Llama Llama Red Pajama" up against "Great Gatsby"?

BARNETT: I would put "Frog And...

LIMBONG: I don't mean that kind of - I don't mean that, like - I, like, actually mean that. Yeah.

BARNETT: I would put "Frog And Toad" up against "Great Gatsby" - "In The Night Kitchen"...

LIMBONG: Yeah.

BARNETT: ...Absolutely, "Where The Wild Things Are," "Freight Train." I think "Goodnight Moon" is one of great pieces of American literature of the 20th century.

LIMBONG: Of course, this is an argument for the adults. In a lot of ways, convincing kids to pick up a book over a phone or an iPad is harder now than ever. But while us grown-ups worry about declining literacy rates and reading test scores, Barnett says he doesn't think about kids as future adults. He thinks about them as readers now.

BARNETT: We're never going to win the argument that you should read a book because it's good for you. This isn't why kids read. It's our job to make books that kids want to read. And what we're talking about there is not a book as an educational tool or some vector for a lesson that an adult wants to impose upon a kid. Like, the subject of children's literature is life itself. This is art for children.

LIMBONG: And a part of showing kids that art is to let them lead the way.

BARNETT: Growing up, my mom would take me to the library every week, and she would let me pick out whatever books I wanted to read. Whatever I pulled off the shelf, that was going to go in our checkout bag. It doesn't mean that she agreed with every book. My mom is a very opinionated woman, in addition to being a very funny woman. And if she didn't like what I was reading, she would talk to me about it.

LIMBONG: At his acceptance speech, Barnett said it's not an accident that picture books are so experimental because childhood is experimental.

Andrew Limbong, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF NACHO DATUR'S "RODODENDRON") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.