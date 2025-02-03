What Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China mean for Americans

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We get two perspectives on the trade war the president launched over the weekend. The president signed executive orders imposing tariffs on three big trading partners. This news is changing quickly, we should tell you. Stock markets plunged early this morning and then rose again suddenly when Mexico's president said the U.S. has paused her country's tariffs for a month. Trump's other tariffs are still expected to go into effect, at least as far as we know - 25% on most Canadian products and 10% on China. Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, gave a televised address warning Americans.

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores and gas at the pump.

INSKEEP: Trudeau went on to announce retaliatory tariffs on more than $100 billion worth of U.S. goods sold in Canada. China says it plans to file a lawsuit through the World Trade Organization. So much to discuss here, and we've brought in two economists to help us.

Peter Morici is an economist at the University of Maryland, writes for the Washington Times. And Ernie Tedeschi is a former chief economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Biden. Gentlemen, welcome to you both.

PETER MORICI: Nice to be with you.

ERNIE TEDESCHI: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: Peter, let's start with you. And I want to ask particularly about the Americans' neighbors. We already had tariffs on China. Now there's going to be some more. The tariffs on Canada and Mexico seem somewhat newer. How intertwined are the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico?

MORICI: Incredibly so. We've had essentially free trade with Canada on automobiles since the '60s and free trade overall, you know, since the '80s. So cars move back and forth across both borders. Cars contain their parts and vice versa. Also we import prodigious amounts of electricity from Canada, and it has a big lever there if it chooses to use it. It can tax those or it can limit them.

INSKEEP: Ernie Tedeschi, Prime Minister Trudeau is arguing that tariffs charged on Canadian goods is going to cost American jobs. Given that interconnection we just heard about, is he right?

TEDESCHI: Absolutely. So 20% of the cars that we buy in the United States are produced in Canada and Mexico. But like Peter said, it goes beyond that. The car industry in America is so interconnected with Canada and Mexico. It's not just that we buy cars that are completed in Canada and Mexico. It's that cars are started in Canada and Mexico and then perhaps completed in the United States. Parts come from Canada and Mexico. It is a symbiotic relationship between the three countries. And so putting tariffs on Canada and Mexico really, you know, upsets that symbiotic relationship and would lead to job losses.

INSKEEP: I want to figure out, gentlemen, what's really going on. The president officially has said, I'm doing this because of fentanyl trafficking. We have noted on NPR there seems to be very little fentanyl coming across the U.S.-Canadian border. There does seem to be a problem with the Mexican border. But some of the president's other statements - his own statements - suggest that's not really his motivation here.

He's talked about a trade deficit the U.S. runs with Canada. He says these countries are ripping us off. He doesn't like the economic terms of the deal, and he's using whatever reason he can to impose tariffs. Let me just put that question out there for you both, and let's talk about Canada, say. Is there some way that Canada is ripping off the United States?

MORICI: No, this is ridiculous. Canada's not a source of fentanyl. It's not a real source of immigrants, and it's certainly not ripping us off. The trade is based on comparative advantages. It improves economic efficiency, and it makes us live - and them - work and live better. It's that simple. With regard to Mexico, we have gripes on fentanyl, and we have gripes on immigration. But if those can be resolved - it isn't clear that we know what Trump really wants 'cause he doesn't say, give me X, Y and Z. Do these things, and then I'll take the tariffs away. Rather, he just says, I'm unhappy. He's like a child who says, I'm happy. Well, what will make you happy? I'm just unhappy.

INSKEEP: Well, I mean, he's essentially saying, I believe in tariffs. Right? He's now talking about tariffs against the European Union, even against the U.K. - very close U.S. allies.

MORICI: That's absolutely correct, and this is absurd. It's going to divide the alliance. It's going to drive the Europeans to try to cut a deal with the Chinese, cave into the Russians on Ukraine and so forth. This is just a piece of a bigger puzzle. He's also cut off foreign aid. Talk about creating an opening for Chinese soft power in the Global South. It's hard to say that this is a rational policy pursued by a rational human being. I think Republican senators understand that, and the fact that they're not speaking up indicates how much he's got them cowed.

INSKEEP: Ernie Tedeschi.

TEDESCHI: I agree with Peter. You know, there seems to be the sense in the White House that trade surpluses are good, and trade deficits are bad. There are cases where that may be the case. But, look, you know, we have a trade deficit because the United States is a rich country, and we are using our high income to buy goods and services from other countries that we would otherwise not produce here that we like from other countries - in this case, Canada and Mexico. That's not a bad thing, you know, because we choose to use our productive capacity for other things.

Trade surpluses don't necessarily save a country or create an economic miracle. Germany produces trade surpluses consistently from year to year. And Germany has seen economic stagnation over the last five to six years because those trade surpluses have also made it dependent on the economies of its trading partners - in this case, China in particular. And that has made it too intertwined with the economies of other countries. So, you know, too much trade surplus can also be a bad thing.

MORICI: There's another side to this. I agree with everything that Ernie said. There's another side to this. We have a huge budget deficit - 7% of GDP - which means we don't have enough savings in the United States. And basically, it's complex, but the way we finance that deficit is by basically selling U.S. treasuries abroad, and that leads to a trade deficit. Until we're willing to live within our means - either tax ourselves more or spend less in Washington - we're going to have a big trade deficit. It's that simple. That's an iron law of macroeconomics.

INSKEEP: Let me ask about one other thing, though. Ernie Tedeschi mentioned China. In the 30 seconds or so we have left, do you view the tariffs on China any differently - 10% tariffs on China, where there already were some tariffs?

MORICI: I do, yes. My feeling is that China is not based on comparative advantage, trading unfairly, and a large - decoupling from China makes sense.

INSKEEP: OK. That's Peter Morici. Ernie Tedeschi, I got a few seconds for you. Any thoughts about the Chinese tariffs?

TEDESCHI: I think that - I agree that it is different with China, but awaiting more clarity from the White House on what exactly the goals are there in terms of what they want to achieve.

INSKEEP: Ernie Tedeschi and Peter Morici, both economists, politically different, similar opinions on these tariffs here this morning. Gentlemen, thanks to you both.

MORICI: Take care.

