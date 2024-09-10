Worth Repeating Snatched Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published September 10, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for Worth Repeating on the theme Snatched recorded at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center. The first storyteller is Liz Martinez. Liz shares a story about the power found in rediscovering her beauty. Our next storyteller is Yvette Palafox. Yvette shares a story about how something she took became the reason for exposing the thing that was taken from her. Trigger Warning, this story contains references to sexual assault. Our next storyteller is Becky Blake. Becky shares a story about the things you notice when your life suddenly changes. Our next storyteller is Bella Ivy. Bella shares a story about a social media theft that left her feeling a little exposed. Our next storyteller is Jessica Betancourt. Jessica shares a story about how we sometimes forget who we are but it’s never too late to find ourselves again. Our next storyteller is Jessica Betancourt. Jessica shares a story about how we sometimes forget who we are but it’s never too late to find ourselves again. Our final storyteller of the night is Aaron Cheatham. Aaron shares a story about a late night drive home and how he was unexpectedly detained.