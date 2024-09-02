© 2024 Texas Public Radio
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Rhapsody in Philadelphia

Published September 2, 2024 at 9:11 AM CDT

We're in Philadelphia where we meet a local teen composer who aspires to create more opportunities for fellow Black composers and learn how co-host Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra's principal bassist, is making an impact through his service to the community. We also hear a young violinist perform a phenomenal work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery.

