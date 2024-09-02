The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.
Rhapsody in Philadelphia
We're in Philadelphia where we meet a local teen composer who aspires to create more opportunities for fellow Black composers and learn how co-host Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra's principal bassist, is making an impact through his service to the community. We also hear a young violinist perform a phenomenal work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery.
