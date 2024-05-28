Lawsuit against NYC alleges discrimination against male same-sex couples over IVF benefits

New Yorkers Corey Briskin and Nicholas Maggipinto are suing New York City in a class action lawsuit that alleges the city is discriminating against gay male couples by denying them in vitro fertilization — or IVF — benefits other couples can access. From 2017 to 2022, Briskin worked for the city as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office. He and Maggipinto say the city’s government told them they weren’t eligible for IVF benefits because they didn’t meet the city health plan’s definition of infertility.

We hear from Briskin and Maggipinto.

