© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is that an AI image in your Facebook feed? Tell NPR about it

By Shannon Bond
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:17 PM CDT
NPR

Are those pictures in your Facebook feed real — or the product of AI?

NPR wants to know if you've seen posts you suspect may be AI-generated, and what you think of them.

Tell us about your experiences by filling out this form, and a reporter may reach out or use your response for future stories.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
See stories by Shannon Bond