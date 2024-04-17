E-bike battery swap network aims to end fires caused by unsafe charging

E-bikes are all over New York City, and thousands of delivery riders rely on them to do their jobs. The lithium-ion batteries the bikes rely on have become one of the most common causes of fires and fire-related deaths in New York because many are not certified and are charged in unsafe ways inside residential buildings.

A new battery-swap network is trying to give delivery riders access to charged e-bike batteries.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Baruch Herzfeld, who founded the company, called PopWheels along with David Hammer.

PopWheels co-founder Baruch Herzfeld. (Courtesy of Urban X)

