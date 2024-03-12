© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Savor

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:25 PM CDT

A digital program for the live storytelling event hosted at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center on the theme Savor.

Janell shares a story about the comforts of coffee and the community she shares it with.
Our next storyteller is Melanie Bartholomew. Melanie shares a story about a tracking down a special dessert when hiking.
Linda shares a story about the comforts of caldo when it comes to guilty pleasures.
Travis shares a story about a time he got his ass handed to him in the kitchen.
Our musical guest for the evening.
Alysha shares a story about her food journey and how it led her to the right place.
Jennifer shares a story about the studies surrounding wine.
Ernie shares a story about his first job in a kitchen and the lasting mark of a food critic.
Cohosted by two former storytellers turned storyboard members. Want to be a part of the show? Email tori@tpr.org
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
