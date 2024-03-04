New research shows how much families rely on each other financially

A new study from Pew Research finds that 44% of young adults have received some form of financial assistance from their parents in the past year.

Parents are helping their kids. But Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” writes that this may make aging parents more financially dependent on their children.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.