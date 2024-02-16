© 2024 Texas Public Radio
What's next in Fulton County DA Fani Willis misconduct inquiry

Published February 16, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

A hearing continues into misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over a romantic relationship she had with a prosecutor on the case. Willis is prosecuting the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s attorneys argue that the relationship creates a conflict of interest, but she says there is no conflict of interest.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now