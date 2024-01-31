Why has immigration at the border become such a political flashpoint?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong talk with CBS immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Washington Post national border reporter Arelis Hernandez about what lawmakers are proposing to do to stop a huge wave of immigration, how people at the southern border feel about those measures and how it all might shape 2024 politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.