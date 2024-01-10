More snow, wind and thunderstorms are on the way across the U.S.

Tuesday’s storm systems brought blizzard conditions in the upper midwest, heavy rain and winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England, and tornadoes in the Florida panhandle. Another storm will hit later this week bringing heavy winds and snow, and thunderstorms across the Midwest and East.

Meteorologist Mark Elliot joins host Scott Tong with the forecast.

