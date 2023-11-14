© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Elevated

Texas Public Radio
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST

A digital program from the live event on 11.14.23

Beverly shares a story about the lessons we learn when trail riding.
Our next storyteller is Oliver Blair. Oliver shares a story about a time he tried not to judge an edible by its cover/given name.
Cynthia shares a story about an afternoon that wasn’t the smoothest sailing.
Evan shares a story about a first time high that left him feeling a bit trapped.
Bill shares a story about a journey in search of one thing and everything he found instead.
Tram shares a story about how not all marijuana’s are created equal.
Marc shares a story about how a lil bit of acid goes a long way.
