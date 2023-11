Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to singer-songwriter Aireene Espiritu of the musical trio The Sampaguitas. They’ve just released an album, also called “The Sampaguitas,” which contains Filipino folk songs sung in Tagalog, one of the languages of the Philippines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

