How U.S. stance on Israel impacts conflict

In his Oval Office address Thursday night, President Biden spoke about the brutality of the Hamas attack on Israel, but he also spoke about Palestinian suffering and said, “We cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jonathan Guyer about the impact of the U.S. stance in this conflict. Guyer covers foreign policy, national security and global affairs for Vox.

