Across Maui, communities mobilize to help those in need

In Hawaii, thousands of people are still without power.

In Lahaina, difficult recovery efforts continue, as the death toll rose above 100.

Gabriela Aoun Angueira reports for Grist, a non-profit media organization covering climate solutions.

She says all across Maui, people in neighboring communities have been lining up to offer donations for those in need, including food, water, gasoline and diapers.

