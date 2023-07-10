© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 - Stanton, TX and KVHL 91.7 - Llano, TX are currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.

Parents allege solitary confinement, mistreatment at Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center

Published July 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

Kids at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center are kept in their cells for 23 hours a day, get poor nutrition and rarely go outside. Those are just some allegations made by parents of the children detained there before their court hearings.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Josephine Peterson of The Dallas Morning News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now