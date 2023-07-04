The Supreme Court, dark money and Leonard Leo

The Supreme Court has been in the spotlight following another consequential term.

The court has also been in the headlines due to ethical controversies surrounding some of the Justices.

Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas have been criticized for accepting gifts — including trips from wealthy individuals — while questions are being asked about how conservative justices are selected and influenced.

The story centers on a man called Leonard Leo and his web of hidden donors.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Politico’s Heidi Przybyla, who has been reporting on Leo and his secretive circle.

Tong then turns to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, chair of the Senate committee that has oversight over much of the running of the Supreme Court. He also hosts a podcast “Making the Case,” looking into dark money’s influence in the court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.