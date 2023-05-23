How a baby's early experiences can shape their health later in life

Pediatricians have long known that early experiences like responsive, nurturing relationships with caregivers and sound nutrition are important for a child’s brain development. Now, researchers are learning more about how these early influences can impact a child’s immune, metabolic, and cardiovascular systems as they get older.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Dr. Jack Shonkoff, director of the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.