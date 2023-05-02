E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump: The latest

Editor’s note: This segment addresses sexual violence.

E. Jean Carroll’s trial against former President Donald Trump continues Tuesday with witnesses testifying for her. The writer and advice columnist wrapped up her third and final day of testimony Monday. She accuses Trump of raping her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Washington Post federal courts reporter Shayna Jacobs.

