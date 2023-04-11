© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Worth Repeating ¿Como? - A digital program

Texas Public Radio
Published April 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT
WR_Apr_FB.png

7 storytellers share stories about confusing times, language barriers, or when things get lost in translation.

Dr. Abigail Hasberry
Abigail shares a story about the most confusing moments in her life and how they came from the best intentions.
Dr. Leona Schweninger
Leona shares a story about how adults should assume that EVERY child has a mischievous streak.
Shalan Washington
Shalan shares a story about the importance of being on the same page when it comes to the names of streets.
Julius Hunter
Julius shares a story about the importance of a clear message when teaching a lesson in morals to a bunch of middle schoolers.
Jordan Stern
Intermission by Jordan Stern on the steel guitar.
Kristin Quintanilla
Kristin shares a story about an island adventure with the shadiest of strangers.
Gideon Rogers
Gideon shares a story about the importance of pronunciation when learning a new language.
Isa Arsen
Isa shares a story about her dad's innate ability to turn a phrase.

