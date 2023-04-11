Arts & Culture Worth Repeating ¿Como? - A digital program Texas Public Radio Published April 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email 7 storytellers share stories about confusing times, language barriers, or when things get lost in translation. Abigail shares a story about the most confusing moments in her life and how they came from the best intentions. Leona shares a story about how adults should assume that EVERY child has a mischievous streak. Shalan shares a story about the importance of being on the same page when it comes to the names of streets. Julius shares a story about the importance of a clear message when teaching a lesson in morals to a bunch of middle schoolers. / Intermission by Jordan Stern on the steel guitar. Kristin shares a story about an island adventure with the shadiest of strangers. Gideon shares a story about the importance of pronunciation when learning a new language. Isa shares a story about her dad's innate ability to turn a phrase.