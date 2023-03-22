Alt.Latino's spring playlist: Karol G, Diamante Electrico and more
Alt.Latino hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras talk with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about the songs they’re recommending this spring.
Spring music recommendations from Alt.Latino
- “Locura” by Jessica Medina
- “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” by Karol G
- “La Mujer Queue Yo Quiero” by David Broza
- “Persona Favorita con Conociendo Rusia” by Diamante Eléctrico
- “Ojos Del Sol” by Y La Bamba
