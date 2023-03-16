Why fans love 'South Side' — and what's missing now after HBO canceled it

HBO Max canceled the sitcom “South Side,” which showed the everyday absurdities of living in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The show stood apart from other media about Chicago, first and foremost because it was hilarious, and it managed to celebrate the South Side even while joking about crime, poverty and corruption.

