Worth Repeating Covers: Digital Program

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT
16x9 WR Covers.png

Digital program where seven storytellers share their best cover stories!

1 Clarissa.png
Clarissa shares a story about a makeup tutorial gone wrong and how popularity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
2 Donald.png
Donald shares a story about his call to music and how some songs need to be covered.
3 Sofia.png
Sofia shares a story about a forced audition and how sometimes we will do almost anything for a friend.
4 Davey.png
Davey shares a story about a lesson most of us learn in our early twenties, never order shots called, four horsemen of the apocalypse.
intermissio Ivanna.png
Musical accompaniment by Ivanna Gomez
5 Sara.png
Sara shares a story about the secrets we keep in order to protect those we love.
6 Tommie.png
Tommie shares a story about a cover song that uncovered a truth he probably knew all along.
7 Will.png
Will shares a story about the boredom and trouble that comes idle hands and how you should always assume someone’s watching.

Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host
