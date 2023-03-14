Worth Repeating Covers: Digital Program Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published March 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Digital program where seven storytellers share their best cover stories! Clarissa shares a story about a makeup tutorial gone wrong and how popularity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Donald shares a story about his call to music and how some songs need to be covered. Sofia shares a story about a forced audition and how sometimes we will do almost anything for a friend. Davey shares a story about a lesson most of us learn in our early twenties, never order shots called, four horsemen of the apocalypse. Musical accompaniment by Ivanna Gomez Sara shares a story about the secrets we keep in order to protect those we love. Tommie shares a story about a cover song that uncovered a truth he probably knew all along. Will shares a story about the boredom and trouble that comes idle hands and how you should always assume someone’s watching.