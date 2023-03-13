© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden administration close to approving $8 billion oil drilling project in Alaska

Published March 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT
A man wears a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms. (Eric Gay/AP)
A man wears a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms. (Eric Gay/AP)

The Biden administration looks set to greenlight a controversial yet lucrative new oil and gas drilling project in Alaska. The decision will come just a day after the White House limited other projects in and around Alaska this weekend. The project is popular with the majority of politicians and local tribes, but has faced opposition by environmentalists.

Becky Bohrer is The Associated Press’ political and statehouse reporter in Juneau, Alaska and joins host Scott Tong to unpack the story around the big project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now