KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio's broadcast signal is currently down. Internet stream is unaffected. We are working to restore the radio signal.

Israelis protest government plans to weaken judiciary

Published March 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

Israeli police broke up protests by Israelis who blocked roads to oppose government plans to weaken the judiciary. A group of demonstrators even surround Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife at a hair salon. Netanyahu went so far as to compare the protesters to West Bank rioters.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

