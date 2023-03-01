I Love Bringing the Music

I heard my first classical music in utero. My parents were big fans.

Later as a little kid, I found my own favorites in their music collection.

Doing chores or walking around, I'd pretend I was a KPAC announcer announcing various orchestras and conductors and performers.

I had no idea it would eventually come true — but here we are, and now I'm the one who gets to bring great music to people. It's a pleasure and honor that's hard to express.

Of course, it wouldn't happen without donors: I've been a donor for decades, and I hope you're one too. If not, or not yet, I'd like to ask you to fix that right now!

Join us, and see how much fun it can be, helping to introduce music to people all over this town and beyond.