New House committee on China holds primetime hearing tonight to discuss U.S.-China relations

A newly created House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party holds a primetime hearing Tuesday night. The focus will be on the U.S.’s relationship with China. Witnesses for the hearing include former Trump administration national security advisers and a human rights activist.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Deirdre Walsh to learn more.

