I Look Forward to the Year Ahead

It is a privilege every day to work with such a dedicated team of journalists at Texas Public Radio.

In the 13 years that I have been here, we have added dozens of reporters, editors, and producers to cover San Antonio and South Texas like never before. Our reporters provide in-depth stories on everything from city and county government to education, healthcare to military and veterans’ issues, and the border to arts and culture.

In the last year, TPR has added TPR Noticias Al Día. It’s a daily Spanish language newscast anchored by Pablo De La Rosa that can be seen and heard on TPR.org and through our social media sites.

Since moving our headquarters to San Pedro Creek Culture Park in downtown San Antonio, TPR has become a part of the arts community with live performances in the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater. If you did not get a chance to check out Konshens The MC ft. Classically Dope, make sure to watch it here on our You Tube channel. One upcoming event on my calendar is the first ‘Creekside Session’ featuring Twin Tribes. Creekside Sessions will showcase Texas based music acts in intimate performances right here at our HQ.

It’s contributions from listeners like you that make all this possible. I look forward to seeing and experiencing all that we will accomplish in 2023, and it truly is thanks to your support.