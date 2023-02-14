© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating Rescued, A Digital Program

Texas Public Radio
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST
Michelle shares a story of a would-be stalker that captured her heart.
John shares a story about his need for speed and how it was just what the Pope ordered.
Dana shares a story about the importance of providing a safe space for everyone no matter what their vice might be.
Vanessa shares a story about how sometimes there are more important things than a race.
Our next storyteller is Leroy Adams, Leroy shares a story about civil unrest both inside and outside of his apartment.
Jim shares a story about how a little piece of paper saved him from being stranded.
Alex shares a story about how important it is to go with the flow.

