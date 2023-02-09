© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Basketball star Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster deal

Published February 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST

Superstar basketball player Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns as part of a blockbuster NBA trade. Durant, known as KD, is one piece of a huge trade between the Suns and Brooklyn Nets, with four other players and four first-round picks swapping too. How big is this deal and why do these big trades seem to be happening more and more?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from NBA writer and Boston University lecturer A. Sherrod Blakely.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now