Uvalde school district will not proceed with internal review of police response to Robb shooting

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced it will not continue with an independent review of the district police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

UCISD announced in September it would work with JPPI Investigations to conduct an internal review of its police response to the deadly mass shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers last year.

The City of Uvalde previously engaged Jesse Prado of JPPI Investigations to investigate actions by the Uvalde Police Department.

A spokesperson with the district told the Uvalde Leader-News it halted the review and will work with findings from four different investigations.

This includes reports from a Texas House Committee, the Texas School Safety Center, the Texas School Police Chiefs' Association, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

A Texas House Committee report found UCISD's police department failed to implement its active shooter plan and did not exercise command on the day of the shooting.

The district suspended its police force in October following activism from victims' families.

Superintendent Gary Patterson later announced UCISD used findings from the Texas School Police Chiefs' Association as a guideline to rebuild the district's police force.