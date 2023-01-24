Oscar nominations: 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' leads in 2023

The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning. “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” led the way with 11 nominations, including Best Picture.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes runs down some of the top nominees with John Horn, KPCC entertainment reporter and host of “The Retake.”

