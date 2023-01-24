© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Oscar nominations: 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' leads in 2023

Published January 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Courtesy A24)
The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning. “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” led the way with 11 nominations, including Best Picture.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes runs down some of the top nominees with John Horn, KPCC entertainment reporter and host of “The Retake.”

