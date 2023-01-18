New data shows school counselor ratio is improving as mental health needs rise

As the youth mental health crisis continues, new data shows the student-to-school-counselor ratio has improved to its highest point in more than three decades.

But there’s still much work to be done nationally to meet the recommended amount of support. And on the state level, some have made great progress, while others are falling behind.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about the findings from the American School Counselor Association with executive director Jill Cook.

A sign that says ‘School Counselors Change Lives’ at the 2022 Annual American School Counselor Association Conference in Austin, Texas. (Courtesy of the American School Counselor Association)

