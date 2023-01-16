House Republicans gear up for spending plan should U.S. breach debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. would have to take “extraordinary measures” should the country blow past its debt limit this week. Newly empowered House Republicans have their own plan to prioritize certain payments over others should Congress and the White House disagree on raising the limit.

Jeff Stein, White House economics reporter for the Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.