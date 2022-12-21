Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality

Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding.

There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week’s federal spending bill.

STAT Washington correspondent Sarah Owermohle joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

