What reduced COVID restrictions in China mean for public health

This week officials from the National Health Commission announced a pivot away from many COVID zero policies in China. The nation is ending mandatory PCR tests and reducing lockdowns, among other changes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at what the shift means for virus risk and the Chinese professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

