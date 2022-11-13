Sunday Puzzle: Great Words Think Alike
On-air challenge: In each one, find two words that sound like two other words that are synonyms
Ex. I can pare an apple, too. --> pair, two
1. I stubbed my toe running down the hall.
2. How much do the shutters on the manor weigh?
3. Winnie Mandela voted "nay."
4. In Korea a pail costs three won.
5. The spy was sent on a mission to the Oder river.
6. A woman who bowled a perfect game wrote the foreword to my book.
7. Dad went to the grocery to buy some chow.
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Simeon Seigel, of Brooklyn. Name a punctuation mark found on a computer keyboard. Somewhere inside this insert a word for what this punctuation mark may be part of or what it may represent. The result will be a 10-letter word associated with painting. What words are these?
Challenge answer: Colon, ratio --> colo(ratio)n --> coloration
Winner: Vandana Bajaj of Highland Park, N.J.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge was sent independently by two listeners — Steve Baggish and Neville Fogarty — credit to them both. Think of two well-known companies with two-syllable names starting with J and D, respectively and whose names rhyme. One of these companies was founded in the last 10 years. What companies are these?
If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
