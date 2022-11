Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg and Democratic election lawyer Mark Brewer about what they’re most concerned about as the country braces for the first national election since attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

