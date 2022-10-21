You’ve been here for us and we’re here for you

I’ve worked in the Texas Public Radio Newsroom for 11 years this month. In that time I’ve seen this newsroom make incredible growth.

When I started, we had a news staff of eight people. That’s now quadrupled with 32 staffers of editors, show hosts, reporters, and producers.

It takes a village to grow a public radio station and you’ve provided us with a passion, a mission, and the funding to keep growing.

Year after year, your support has taken us to new heights; whether that’s our downtown San Antonio headquarters at the newly opened San Pedro Creek, a new reporting position, translating our stories into Spanish through our TPR Noticias initiative, or the ability to upgrade our equipment.

Reporting on San Antonio is an honor. This is my lifelong hometown and it’s a job in which I take tremendous pride. Whether that’s diving into the politics of not getting a soccer team, to the lapses that lead the city and state to lose electricity for days in the winter storm, and the San Antonio City Council taking a stance against the Roe v. Wade ruling.

I’ve reported on horrific tragedies: The mass shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, yet another mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, and the deaths of 53 people in a hot trailer on San Antonio’s southwest side.

No matter what the story is, if it’s important to you, it’s important to us. You make Texas Public Radio possible.

If you’re not a TPR member just yet, and you’ve been informed and enlightened by our news coverage or it’s helped shape your opinions, I invite you to join as a sustaining member. If you are a member, thank you, and please consider increasing your support.

Thank you,

Joey Palacios