Herschel Walker allegedly paid for girlfriend's abortion despite running as a staunch anti-abortion

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Daily Beast political reporter Roger Sollenberger who first reported that former football star Herschel Walker once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, and now is running for Senate in Georgia saying he opposes all abortions. Walker denies the story. Sollenberger calls it “a pivotal story at a pivotal time.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.