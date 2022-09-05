Black environmentalists concerned they were 'not at the table' to help craft Biden climate agenda

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Valencia Gunder, national co-leader of the Black Hive initiative, who is concerned that she and other Black environmentalists are being left out of the part of the Biden climate change agenda that is aimed at helping communities of color affected by pollution and rising sea levels.

