'Dopesick' author focuses on people tackling the opioid crisis in new book 'Raising Lazarus'

When Beth Macy wrote the book “Dopesick,” the experience took its toll. “Dopesick” was the story about the millions of Americans who have suffered from the opioid crisis — and about the people who helped cause the crisis. So she has now turned her attention to the stories of the many people who are quietly and painstakingly making a difference on the ground in her latest book “Raising Lazarus.”

She joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins to tell us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.