© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms

By Tamara Keith
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith