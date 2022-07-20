Struggling to make friends? You're not alone

For the full story, click here.

Making friends isn’t always easy. We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with psychologist and University of Maryland professor Marisa G. Franco about the difficulties of making friends as an adult and tips for meeting someone new.

Franco’s new book on the science of making and keeping friends called, “Platonic,” comes out on September 6.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

